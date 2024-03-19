Video – Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal arm wrestle in a pink room with puppies ahead of Road House premiere on March 21

The promotion for Conor McGregor’s feature film debut is getting interesting.

On Thursday, March 21, the Irishman goes from the Octagon to the silver screen when he stars alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 action classic Road House.

To hype fans up for this week’s release, McGregor sat down with his co-star in one of Buzzfeed’s popular Puppy Interviews. Just past the nine-minute mark of the below embed, the pair compete in a friendly arm wrestling contest with the support of some furry friends.

Releasing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, this updated version of Road House features Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an “ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems.” McGregor is set to play Knox, one of the movie’s antagonists.

Road House also stars Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad, Fast X), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, Velvet Buzzsaw, Aladdin), Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, and Grammy Award-winning music artist Post Malone.

Conor McGregor was asked to ‘turn the crazy down’ while filming road house

In an interview with The Au Review, McGregor revealed that he was asked to “turn the crazy down” but was given free rein to play around and modify the fight choreography.

“Yeah, it was a hell of a lot of fun! My first time doing it!” McGregor said. “I had an amazing cast to guide me and direct me, you know? Assist me. And they just told me to turn the crazy down a notch! So that was me turned down. “We were given free rein to add… you know, we were allowed to be ourselves and they were very supportive of that. Gareth Warren and Steve Brown, who were the stunt guys who were co-ordinating the fighting scenes, if they laid the foundation and then we’d add a couple of blocks here and there, they would build us up and make us feel incredible. Then we just grew as a team. We had a great team. Very blessed and very happy and very proud that I got to deal with these people here.”

Thus far, Road House is holding strong at 68% on Rotten Tomatoes with 56 critics weighing in.