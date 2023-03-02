Conor McGregor blasts UFC rival Charles Oliveira after he predicts comeback loss for Dubliner: ‘Shut your pie hole’

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has hit out at former lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira ahead of his Octagon return, after the Brazilian picked against the Dubliner in his upcoming promotional return against Michael Chandler later this year.

Oliveira, the current #1 ranked lightweight contender, and a former undisputed division champion, is slated to make his Octagon return on May 6. at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey – drawing Beneil Dariush at the Prudential Center event in a co-main event outing.

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old Crumlin native recently began filming The Ultimate Fighter 31 alongside opposing coach, Chandler, with the duo expected to make his return to the welterweight limit in an end-of-season fight with the Kill Cliff FC staple.

Charles Oliveira dismisses Conor McGregor’s chances against Michael Chandler

Sharing his thoughts on ex-lightweight and featherweight titleholder, McGregor’s impending return against Chandler, Oliveira dismissed the former’s chances of landing a victory against their soon-to-be common-foe.

“I don’t think he’s (Conor McGregor) going to win [against Michael Chandler],” Charles Oliveira told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour through an interpreter. “I mean, he’s a guy that sells. He’s great to promote, and people love his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win. So, yeah, I believe (Michael) Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn’t fought in a long time, so I believe Chandler is going to win.”

In a now-deleted tweet in response to Oliveira, McGregor hit out at the former lightweight champion – whom has welcomed a future fight with in the past.

“Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

In the midst of a two-fight losing skid, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula back in July 2021 in his main event trilogy rubber match against another common-opponent, Dustin Poirier atop a UFC 264 pay-per-view event.