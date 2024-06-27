Video – UFC star Conor McGregor features as new ‘Multi-Billionaire’ character in Hitman video game

Former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor will feature in the video game series, Hitman – as a new character labelled ‘The Disruptor’ – allowing players the chance to take on the Dublin mixed martial arts fighter in the acclaimed open-world game.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, was slated to make his return to fighting this weekend at UFC 303, taking on Michael Chandler in a welterweight matchup during International Fight Week.

However, confirming his withdrawal from the headliner, Conor McGregor revealed he had suffered a fractured toe on his left foot in the weeks ahead of the bout, and would be forced to exit the pairing – prolonging his three-year stay away from the Octagon.

Hoping to land a comeback fight at the end of the summer, potentially as soon as August – McGregor has added to his acting portfolio this week – following his recent appearance in the Roadhouse remake, starring in another video game.

Conor McGregor features as new character in Hitman video game

Landing in the Hitman universe this time around – McGregor’s likeness and voice are used as a character named ‘The Disruptor’ as part of a DLC (Downloaded Content) mission on the video game – in which he is described as a ‘multi-billionaire MMA fighter’.

“Attention, Agents,’ Hitman’s official X account posted. “The Disruptor has arriving soon, and your mission brief is ready. Featuring @TheNotoriousMMA this is a challenge like no other. Watch the trailer and prepare to execute.”

Earlier in his mixed martial arts career, McGregor featured as an antagonist in the Call of Duty series – in the Infinite Warfare video game, as a character by the name of Captain Bradley Fillion.

Hoping to fight later this year back inside the Octagon, McGregor confirmed he is still hoping to fight Chandler in a bid to settle their differences following their coaching battle on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

