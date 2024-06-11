Breaking – ‘Replacement’ fight again floated for Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler at UFC 303: ‘There’s pessimism’

Despite the promotion of a UFC 303 main event featuring both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler over the course of the weekend at the promotion’s return to Louisville, Kentucky, reports tonight have now claimed there is a sense of renewed “pessimism” for the bout between the two to take place as planned on June 29.

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani, the organization have once more floated potential replacement and a new fight – or fights for the UFC 303 main event, with Conor McGregor’s ability to compete against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week once more called into question.

Renewed pessimism Conor McGregor faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303

“Latest on UFC 303:” Helwani posted on his official X account. “Around this time last weke, all the anxiety surrounding the UFC 303 main event seemed to dissipate. By Wednesday, no more feelers about replacements were being sent out. All systems seemed to be a go (again). Later in the week, Chandler did an interview with The Pivot about it being all good, and on Saturday UFC was promoting it again on the ABC fight night telecast. There was a scare about the fight being off and the scare appeared to be no more.”

“But since this morning, multiple sources are now saying feelers are being sent out again for June 29. for a replacement and/or new fight(s). In short, there seems to be pessimism all over again regarding the status of the 303 main event. Actually even more pessimism – it seems – than on Monday last week after the presser was cancelled at the last minute.”

“Is this insurance? Due diligence? Emergency replacement mode? Remains to be seen. It’s all developing (again). But it doesn’t appear as though we are out of the woods either way just yet. More to come, and hopefully a definitive answer one way or the other in the short order.”

As mentioned, over the course of the weekend, Chandler claimed his fight with McGregor was “happening” as scheduled at UFC 303 despite speculation, before vowing to engage in a “head-on car crash collision” with the former two-weight champion when they meet at the welterweight limit.

What are your thoughts on the developments around Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s fight at UFC 303?