Former WBC super middleweight champion, Carl Froch, has made the surprising offer to step inside a mixed martial arts cage, and take on former undisputed UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor – detailing how he would even fancy his chances in a fight with the “small” Dubliner.

Froch, a former undisputed WBC super middleweight title in reigns in both 2008, and 2011, retired from professional boxing back in 2014, landing a second consecutive victory over British rival, Georges Groves in a WBA super middleweight title fight at a soldout Wembley Stadium.

As for McGregor, the 34-year-old former duel-weight UFC champion has been sidelined from active competition since fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021.

Competing just once professionally in boxing, McGregor clashed with former multiple-weight and time world champion, Floyd Mayweather back in 2017, dropping an eventual tenth round standing TKO loss to the Grand Rapids veteran in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carl Froch fancies his chances in an MMA fight against UFC star, Conor McGregor

Welcoming the opportunity to follow Crumlin striker, McGregor to his own battleground, however, Froch, who turns 46 years old in July, offered to fight the former in a cage, describing the former lightweight and featherweight champion as “too small”.

“I’d fight Conor McGregor in the cage,” Carl Froch said. “I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can’t wiggle out of, but I think I’d take him on in the cage. He’s too small.” (H/T Michael Benson)

Also welcoming the opportunity to share the Octagon with former world champion boxer, Froch, McGregor instructed acclaimed promoter and Matchroom Boxing leader, Eddie Hearn to arrange a fight between the two.

“@EddieHearn, get this signed up, lad,” Conor McGregor tweeted in response to Carl Froch’s comments.