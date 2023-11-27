Video – Conor McGregor posts new boxing footage after Katie Taylor’s historic title win, claims he’s ‘Inspired’

Conor McGregor shows off boxing skills the day after compatriot Katie Taylor wins monumental rematch against Chantelle Cameron.

In Ireland, there are few people who are as well known as both Taylor and McGregor. The pair have been trailblazers in their respective sports and have become sporting icons for their efforts.

Taylor is coming off a majority decision victory over Cameron this past Saturday in a thriller, avenging the loss she suffered back in May of this year.

Throughout her career, McGregor has been vocal supporter of Taylor and has been a sponsor of several events. The Irishman could be seen celebrating Taylor’s victory and the day following posted some pad-work, clearly inspired by the spirited performance.

Sunday work with the team, inspired 🙏 #psalm18 pic.twitter.com/Y4ImI1TBq1 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2023 Sunday work with the team, inspired”, Conor McGregor said.

Conor McGregor shows respect to Katie Taylor

McGregor has been present for multiple Taylor fights and has discussed his admiration of the pugilist on several occasions.

“Katie’s a super woman – for God and for country, that’s what she is. She stands by her beliefs, she called her shot, and I’ll always back Katie – all the way,” McGregor said earlier this year. (H/T Independent)

“[She] brought big-time boxing back to the capital! [Katie,] you are a credit to the nation of Ireland, and the sport of boxing is indebted to you forever! Let’s go! With you all the way! Proud to back you.”

A trilogy may be on the cards for Taylor and Cameron and after the past two fights, I don’t think anyone would object. The fight could also take place in Croke Park, a huge GAA stadium in Dublin which has been a dream of Taylor and those involved for some time now.

As for McGregor, the 35-year-old is back and training and is expected to finally return at some point in 2024.

How will Conor McGregor do on his return?