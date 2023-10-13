Conor McGregor offered some words of encouragement to former middleweight world champion Israel Adesanya.

After dropping the 185-pound title for the second time in less than a year at UFC 293 last month, ‘The Last Stylebender’ revealed during a recent interview with The Rock (not that one) that it would be a long time before you see him back inside the Octagon.

“I’m going to take time to look after myself. I’m not gonna fight for a long time,” Adesanya said. I’m definitely not going to retire because I know me. If I did, I’m fine. I don’t need to prove anything else, but I know what I can do and I know what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be. I’m going to heal myself up. You won’t see me fight for a long time.”

The news of Adesanya’s lengthy layoff earned the attention of the MMA community, including Irish megastar Conor McGregor who shared a word of advice on how to train for a striker like Sean Strickland in what looks to be an inevitable rematch.

And, of course, take a dig at featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski.

“Big glove boxing sparring rounds in an enclosed ring and you are doing Sean in with a hand behind your back, lad,” McGregor wrote on X. Rest up. And then come back and get that belt back. And volk couldn’t hold my spit bucket.”

Conor McGregor Likely to Return Before Israel Adesanya Does

As crazy as it sounds, we will likely see Conor McGregor compete again before Adesanya, unless ‘The Last Stylebender’ decides to shorten up his sabbatical.

With the announcement that he is once again back in the USADA testing pool, fight fans are already counting down the days until we see the former two-division titleholder make his first walk to the Octagon in more than two years. Initially, McGregor’s timeline for return was looking like April given USADA’s six-month pre-fight screening requirement, but with the news that USADA will no longer be working with the UFC come January 1, 2024, it’s possible we could see the Irishman well before then.

Once the new year rolls around the UFC will begin its relationship with Drug Free Sport International, the organization that currently handles anti-doping duties for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NCAA.