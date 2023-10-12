Alexander Volkanovski says all the pressure is on Islam Makhachev come UFC 294.

In a blockbuster announcement made by UFC CEO Dana White earlier this week, Volkanovski will step into the main event slot on October 21 after Makhachev’s original opponent, Charles Oliveira, was forced to withdraw after sustaining a nasty gash over his right eye during a sparring session.

With 11 days’ notice, ‘The Great’ will look to live up to his moniker as he once again meets the reigning lightweight world champion in a rematch that fans have been clamoring to see ever since their Fight of the Year contender at UFC 284 in February.

“We were told about Charles pulling out and needing a backup,” Volkanovski said on his YouTube channel. “They hit me up yesterday, we said, obviously, alright, let’s do it. Obviously, did the negotiations, they did that, I just said, ‘Yeah. Make sure it’s worth it (laughs),’ and let’s do it.

“This is obviously a pretty crazy thing to do. There’s not many fighters out there who probably would do this, especially in my position, but I always say that I will do these things, I am that guy that will do any time, anywhere, any weight, whatever it is. This is just an opportunity to prove that once again” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Alexander Volkanovski is Ready to Shock the World at UFC 294

Volkanovski and Makhachev have remained adamant that their paths would cross again after their incredibly close encounter in The Land Down Under, but nobody expected it to happen so soon.

“I didn’t want to wait and now I don’t have to wait at all,” Volkanovski said. “It’s pretty crazy but I think it’s all meant to be. This just adds to the story. Even that close fight we had, this just adds to the story. Me going over there to Abu Dhabi, him with a full camp, all of this stuff.”

Despite going into a fight without a full camp against the No. 2 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski is feeling as confident as ever and believes all the pressure will be on his opponent come fight night.

“I get to shock the world. I can’t wait to go out there and do it,” he added. “That fight made me a better fighter anyway. Honestly, my training after that and my takedown defense, all that, my scrambling ability, the way I understand the ground. I’ve always had that but I learned so much from that fight and I carried that through in obviously my last camp and after.

“Let’s go out and finish this guy,” he concluded. “No pressure on me, baby. No pressure at all. All the pressure’s on him. I’m coming off the couch. You better do something about it.”