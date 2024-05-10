Darren Till eyes imminent boxing fight debut, vows to beat rivals: ‘I’m going to batter every last one of yas’

Former UFC fighter Darren Till says he will be boxing soon and plans to box multiple times in 2024.

Till hasn’t fought since December of 2022 when he lost to Dricus Du Plessis and he was released by the promotion, as he asked for it. The Brit wanted to get healthy and turn his attention to boxing, but Mike Perry has claimed Till has turned down a $2 million offer to fight him in BKFC.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

Taking to his Instagram, Till shared a video of him hitting he mitts and vowed to batter everyone that has called him out.

“A lot of people been calling me out lately,” he wrote on an Instagram video of him working the mitts. “And I’m going to f*****g batter every last one of yas.”

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Back in April, Till was on a podcast and revealed he’s interested in the influencer boxing matches due to how much money they are making.

“Influencers, fighters, it’s going to be a slash,” Till said regarding his future opponents. “If I’m looking at a professional boxing fight and getting paid thirty, forty grand, and then looking at these influencer fights where they’re generating millions? I’m a big name as well. It’s just a no-brainer to take that kind of fights. So, they’re the fights we’re targeting, your Tommy Furys, your Jake Pauls.”

Darren Till still wants Mike Perry fight

Along with boxing influencers, the one fight that Darren Till really wants is to fight Mike Perry.

Till and Perry have taken shots at one another while both were in the UFC, and many fans wanted to see it. But, it never came to fruition. Over the last couple of years, the thought of them fighting has continued and Till says it is a bout that will happen at some point.

Credit: Jeffrey McWhorter/AP

“Obviously the biggest fight I want is Mike Perry,” he said. “Me and him are destined to fight. It’s been … six years? [Jorge] Masvidal was talking the other day about fighting me, getting that rematch. On home soil, he said he’d come to Liverpool. So, these are all massive fights, and as soon as I have my first fight announced I’ll be chasing all that.”

Darren Till is currently 18-5-1 in MMA and is on a three-fight losing streak while being 1-5 in his last six fights.