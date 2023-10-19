Video – Conor McGregor wraps up armbar as new black belt ahead of 2024 return to the UFC

Gearing up for a potential return to the UFC next year, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has been polishing his grappling game ahead of an earmarked fight with Michael Chandler – as he shows of his newly-minted Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 264 back in July 2021, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier.

Expected to make a return to the UFC early next year, McGregor has officially returned to the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) earlier this month, and recently provided numerous blood and urine sample to anti-doping administers on his Lamborghini yacht.

Conor McGregor wraps up armbar as new BJJ black belt

Stopping off on the Spanish island of Mallorca, McGregor took in some grappling training, latching onto numerous submissions with his sparring partner, including an eventual rear-naked choke tap – and a rather taut and explosive armbar attempt, polishing up on his grappling.

Yet to land a submission victory during his gold-laden tenure under the banner of the UFC, striking-orientated contender, McGregor was awarded his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt earlier this summer by long-time head coach, Straight Blast Gym leader, John Kavanagh.

“Received my black belt tonight from my coach, friend, and mentor @coach_kavanagh of @sbgireland!” Conor McGregor posted. “20 years of hard work! Thank you John for everything over the years, and to all of my teammates throughout this incredible Jiu-Jitsu journey! Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart!”

“A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, wow!” Conor McGregor continued. “Praise be to God and then Helio. I’ll be in the GI in it tomorrow Helio, I promise, and I cannot wait!! What a buzz.”

Are you excited to see Conor McGregor to make a return to the UFC?