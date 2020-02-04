Conor McGregor Appears A Lot Happier At 170, Says Manager

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor is back after making his highly-anticipated return this past month (Sat. January 18, 2020).

“The Notorious” headlined the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor faced off against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight contest that only lasted 40 seconds. The Irishman broke Cerrone’s nose and orbital bone with some devastating shoulder shots, before putting the longtime veteran away with a head-kick and ground-and-pound.

Now, everyone is asking who will face Conor McGregor next? While that question remains to be answered, McGregor’s manager, Auddie Attar, recently spoke to MMA Fighting. Attar discussed McGregor competing at welterweight for his return fight last month and opened up about how much happier the former two-division champion seemed at the weight class, as opposed to competing at his former championship weight of 155 pounds.

“I look at all my clients as human beings and I’ve seen him at 145, 155 and 170 in mixed martial arts and he just appears to be a lot happier at 170,” Attar said. “It’s not as strenuous on the body as it relates to the weight cut. That does not mean he wouldn’t be able to make 155. 145, I just think it’s unhealthy. To go back down to that weight class would just be unhealthy.

“But 155 is doable and something I know he’s keen on doing again so that’s not out of the realm of possibility. But you can’t deny how comfortable he was 170. That was his normal frame. So not having to put your body through a rigorous weight cut, there’s something to be said about that.”

It’s incredible to think that McGregor could receive a title shot in a third weight class in the near future. He’s already a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, and has expressed interest in going after the gold at 170 pounds as well. After already downing Cerrone at welterweight, McGregor noted he likes matchups against the likes of top welterweight contenders such as Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and division champion Kamaru Usman.

The Masvidal fight is likely the matchup that sticks out the most, as fans have been calling for it since “Gamebred’s” rise to stardom, and McGregor’s victorious return to kick-off 2020. However, UFC president Dana White recently noted he’s looking to book Usman vs. Masvidal for the welterweight title during International Fight Week in July later this year. If that deal gets done, it leaves some very interesting questions as to who is next for McGregor.

A trilogy bout with Nate Diaz is always a possibility, but Justin Gaethje has also been itching for a shot at “Mystic Mac” as well. Things will likely begin to clear up in the next few months.

Do you think McGregor should stay fighting at 170 pounds?