Kamaru Usman Calls Out Conor McGregor For Suggesting Ali Abdelaziz Was Behind Twitter Hack

The biggest story coming out of UFC 246 last month was the epic return of Conor McGregor, who dismantled Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in the main event at welterweight.

However, a big story broke in the middle of the event, involving McGregor and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Usman’s Twitter account was hacked, and whoever took over posted several racist, personal, and attacking Tweets towards other fighters. One of those fighters was Conor McGregor. The hacker used Usman’s Twitter to take aim at McGregor and his wife.

After the event ended, McGregor was asked for his thoughts on the situation. He actually speculated that he wouldn’t be surprised if Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, who McGregor claims has access to several of his fighters’ social media accounts, was behind the hacking.

“I’m skeptical of that [his account being hacked],” McGregor said. “One came early and it had all the hallmarks of that little weasel Ali [Abdelaziz]. They [his clients] give him control of the accounts. He has Frankie’s [Edgar] account, he has Henry’s [Cejudo] account. … The way the first one was written, I knew exactly where it came from. Then all of a sudden, a little bit heavier ones and then it became ‘a hackjob.’”

Usman recently addressed his Twitter getting hacked during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “The Nigerian Nightmare” called McGregor “kinda very low” for accusing Abdelaziz of being involved with the hacking. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“It was unfair to my manager for people to actually say that,” Usman said. “Of course, everyone’s saying that and then Conor said something about it too, which was kinda very low. I understand that the comments that were tweeted out were very, very disrespectful. First of all that’s not me, I don’t even talk like that. I would never say anything like that. I mean as much as I wanna beat him up, if Conor wants to fight we can fight. But I would never — there’s lines that you don’t cross.”

Usman then added that Abdelaziz is a family man himself, and doesn’t believe he’d ever go as far as getting someone else’s family involved in personal beef, no matter how much he dislikes someone.

“I would never say anything about someone’s family, someone’s wife, someone’s children,” Usman said. “I would never say that and Ali is a guy that’s so into his family. [He] would never say that. I don’t care how much he hates Conor or how much he doesn’t like him.”

For now, Usman and McGregor will have to put any differences they may have aside. UFC president Dana White suggested the promotion is looking to book Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal for International Fight Week this summer.

