Official – Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomedov Ankalaev set for UFC 282 headliner in vacant light heavyweight title fight

Former undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, will have an impromptu opportunity to reclaim his championship at UFC 282 on December 10. – with the Pole moving from his co-main event slot with Magomed Ankalaev, to compete for a vacant title.

Originally slated to take main event honors, defending light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka has been forced from his title rematch with Glover Teixeira, however, a significant shoulder injury, which is expected to sideline the Czech Republic native from the Octagon for over a year, has resulted in his official relinquishing of the crown.

Jan Blachowicz now meets Magomed Ankalaev with title spoils on the line

“BREAKING: Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant shoulder injury,” UFC Europe tweeted. “Out of respect to the athletes and the division he will vacate his title. Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev is your new #UFC282 main event for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship!”

🚨 BREAKING



❌ Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant shoulder injury

🏆 Out of respect to the athletes and the division he will vacate his title



Jan Blachowicz vs Magomed Ankalaev is your new #UFC282 main event for the vacant, undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship! — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 23, 2022

Blachowicz, a former KSW champion to boot, managed to win the vacant light heavyweight title with a 2020 knockout win over Dominick Reyes, before successfully defending the title against former middleweight best, Israel Adesanya last year.

Dropping the crown to the aforenoted, Teixeira in October of last year in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Blachowicz earned his initial title eliminator against Ankalaev off the back of a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic – after the Austrian-born contender suffered a leg injury.

Enjoying an impressive run of nine straight victories under the UFC banner, Ankalaev most recently defeated former title challenger, Anthony Smith with a TKO win of his own back in July at UFC 277.

Headlining UFC 275 back in June against Teixeira, former Rizin FF champion, Prochazka managed to scoop UFC honors with a rallying, buzzer-beating fifth round submission win over the Minas Gerais native – wrapping up a rear-naked choke success.