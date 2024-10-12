Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Ilia Topuria’s Nationality, Rallies Max Holloway to Defeat Him at UFC 308

The war of words between Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria seemingly knows no end.

Even before ‘El Matador’ captured the UFC’s featherweight title with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in February, he was flinging verbal jabs at the Irish megastar. Recently, Topuria did it again, threatening to facilitate a meeting between the two while McGregor is in town to partake in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship‘s debut in Spain.

“McChicken. On the 12th, he’ll be at an event in Spain while I’m on the frontlines, not as a spectator,” Topuria said on Instagram Live. “I’ll be headlining an event. He’s been missing out on big time. So deal with it, McGregor. F*ck you!”

Conor McGregor snaps back at Ilia Topuria

While McGregor and Topuria didn’t confront one another in the Southwestern European country, ‘Mystic Mac’ had plenty of things to say about the UFC’s reigning 145-pound titleholder during an unhinged interview with Jamal Niaz.

“F*ck him, f*ck him. This isn’t his home country,” McGregor said. “This is my home country, baby! Marvilla, Spain, where is he at? This is not his home country, he knows where his home country is, and it’s not España… So good luck Max Holloway. F*ck him up!” (h/t BJPenn.com)

On October 26, Topuria will return to the Octagon at UFC 308 as he puts his featherweight strap on the line for the very first time against former titleholder and reigning BMF champion Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ earned his spot, and the bragging rights belt, via an epic buzzer-beating knockout against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 in April.

Topuria enters the bout with a perfect 15-0 record with an 86% finish rate, including five knockouts and eight wins by way of submission.

For Holloway, it will be his 30th walk to the Octagon.