Highlights: Donald Cerrone Knocks Out Alexander Hernandez In Lightweight Return

By
Mike Drahota
-
He was still one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, but Donald Cerrone still had some questions to answer at tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York .

Facing rising No. 11-ranked lightweight Alexander Hernandez in the featured preliminary bout, Cerrone came in with a 2-4 record in his last six fights. Hernandez, meanwhile, beat Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier to get his hype train rolling.

The two also engaged in a bitter trash talk battle leading up to the fight. When it was time to fight, however, Cerrone’s experience shone through. “The Great” landed a good shot early, but Cerrone responded with a takedown:

Hernandez got up, but “Cowboy” then found his range on the feet. He began to land some huge punches as his reach edge became apparent:

With Hernandez bleeding badly, Cerrone finished the bout with his trademark head kick and some follow-up shots:

