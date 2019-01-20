Highlights: Donald Cerrone Knocks Out Alexander Hernandez In Lightweight Return

He was still one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, but Donald Cerrone still had some questions to answer at tonight’s (Sat., January 19, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 1 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York .

Facing rising No. 11-ranked lightweight Alexander Hernandez in the featured preliminary bout, Cerrone came in with a 2-4 record in his last six fights. Hernandez, meanwhile, beat Beneil Dariush and Olivier Aubin-Mercier to get his hype train rolling.

The two also engaged in a bitter trash talk battle leading up to the fight. When it was time to fight, however, Cerrone’s experience shone through. “The Great” landed a good shot early, but Cerrone responded with a takedown:

Hernandez lands the left hand early, but Cowboy answers by getting the takedown! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/tXrgZy77jB — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

Hernandez got up, but “Cowboy” then found his range on the feet. He began to land some huge punches as his reach edge became apparent:

What a frenetic pace here in round 1! @CowboyCerrone is landing BIG shots! #UFCBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/BB5fMeU7ms — UFC (@ufc) January 20, 2019

With Hernandez bleeding badly, Cerrone finished the bout with his trademark head kick and some follow-up shots: