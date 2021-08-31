Conor McGregor says he wanted to rematch Jose Aldo and thinks the Brazilian deserved a second shot at him after UFC 194.

After months of epic build-up, McGregor needed just 13 seconds to end Aldo’s insane 18-fight winning streak.

As the two men stood in the middle of the Octagon waiting for the official decision to be read, ‘Notorious’ told his featherweight rival that they’ll run it back.

Of course, that didn’t happen. McGregor moved up in weight and hasn’t competed 145lbs since. Aldo managed to rally back to become interim featherweight champ before losses to Max Holloway (x2) and Alexander Volkanovski triggered his move down to bantamweight.

McGregor and Aldo have recently been exchanging pleasantries through the media. The Irishman continued to praise his old rival during a recent chat with a Brazilian reporter, McGregor even admitted Aldo “deserved more” and should’ve been granted an immediate rematch in 2015.

“It was good to see (Jose) Aldo had a good win the other week. I’m very happy to see that,” McGregor said. “I’ll tell you what, what a warrior that man is. It was an honour to share the Octagon with him. I would’ve love to have done it again. He deserved more, I thought. But, you know, a lot of respect for Jose Aldo and Brazilians.”

“But a lot of respect for Jose Aldo and the Brazilians." 2/2 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 30, 2021

‘Scarface’ recently ruled out the prospect of a rematch with McGregor.

“No, I don’t see myself fighting Conor,” Aldo told MMA Fighting. “That’s not the path. I root for him today, I hope he recovers from the injury and fights again at the highest level, and becomes champion again because that way he and I will always be together. No matter if I’m down and he’s up or the other way around, people will always put out names together, and that way we carry each other up.”

Do you still want to see Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo II?