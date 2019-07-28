Conor McGregor Admits To Illegal Shots Against Khabib, Goes On Rant

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor certainly wants a shot at a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“The Notorious” took to Twitter earlier today (Sat. July 27, 2019) and went on a rant regarding their initial meeting at UFC 229 this past October. McGregor admitted to throwing an illegal knee to Nurmagomedov’s head while on the ground and getting away with it “Scotty”:

“You check on the fighter that was illegally kneed to the head on the ground. Not get into a game of trying to prove the knee was legal with the fighter who committed the assault.”

“Herb should have checked on Khabibs eyeball after I kneed it full wack from bottom as well. I used the mount defense leg as a spring board right into the eye socket. But I was to crafty with it and got away Scotty. I call it the big poppa pump into the eyeball. And your brothers”

McGregor then ripped into Khabib one more time, calling him a “pu**y fighter”:

“Herb my man he’s tryna sniff my jock strap here it’s fucking round 1. Stand this shit up. Pussy fighter. Panic panic. We all saw you panic shit yourself on the back of that bus. Riddled in panic. I might actually be the Riddler instead.”

Nurmagomedov will unify his lightweight title with interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV). The action goes down from the du Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, September 7.

As for McGregor, his return to the Octagon remains in question. It has been reported that the Irishman plans on fighting again, and Dana White has gone as far as saying he believes McGregor will fight before the year is up. As for who his opponent will be, that remains to be seen, but a rematch with Khabib isn’t out of the question.