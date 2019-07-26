Dana White Believes Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 Is ‘Absolutely Possible’ After UFC 242

Spread the word!













Khabib Nurmagomedov is set for his second lightweight title defense when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. There, the Russian is coming off of a submission win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

Since then, McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch against Nurmagomedov, yet White didn’t seem interested in an immediate rematch. Now, however, speaking to Rich Eisen, he talked about the division and knows how stacked it is.

“It’s a very interesting division because you have Khabib, you have Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone’s in the mix, Justin Gaethje – there’s just so many unbelievable fights in that weight class and Khabib keeps talking about fighting Georges St. Pierre again,” White said (transcript via MMAFighting). “St-Pierre retired but when St-Pierre retired, he retired basically saying I won’t if I can fight Khabib. So there’s so many different, crazy, interesting things that we can do at that weight class.”

Even though White knows how stacked the division is, he knows it is very possible that Nurmagomedov-McGregor 2 happens after UFC 242.

“It would be a massive fight and it’s absolutely possible, yes,” White said. “I think McGregor is gonna come back at the beginning of next year. So, realistically, all these guys are looking at September to see what happens with Khabib and Poirier. After that fight plays out, I think there’s gonna be a lot of movement going on.”

“To Conor’s credit and defense, you don’t see Conor running around filming movies,” he added. “If you look at his – he’s in great shape, he’s staying in shape, he’s training, and he’s seeing how this thing plays out.”

Would you be interested in seeing Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor 2 after UFC 242?