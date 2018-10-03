Conor McGregor Addresses Hand Injury Concerns

Conor McGregor is back.

“The Notorious” will headline this weekend’s (Sat. October 6, 2018) UFC 229 pay-per-view (PPV). McGregor is challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight championship. He returned to the mixed martial arts (MMA) spotlight over a week ago at a UFC 229 press conference.

While McGregor’s outlandish statements and witty antics stole the show, something else caught fans’ eyes. McGregor was sporting an apparent injury on his finger. “Mystic Mac” addressed this in an interview on “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” recently.

McGregor revealed that the mark on his finger was the result of a freak sparring accident. The Irishman hit his sparring partner with a clean, hard shot which resulted in his opponent’s tooth becoming embedded in his hand (via Bloody Elbow):

“Only the strong survive around this game. I was fighting a 90-kilo fighter, Ion Pascu, he’s a great solid fighter. They call him the bomber. Like me, I sometimes spar without a gum shield. I was sparring this guy, The Bomber, and I smacked him with a clean shot, and his tooth embedded into me.” “A man’s tooth was embedded into my knuckle. Welcome to the fight game. The real fight game. Not that tip-tap sh-t you see so much of. You’ve got to get in and do it. You’re either going to do it or you’re not going to do it. Make a decision. It is what it is.”

It doesn’t sound like that injury will hinder McGregor’s performance this weekend. He is still prepared to make the walk to the Octagon in hopes of handing “The Eagle” the first loss of his MMA career. McGregor also hopes to reclaim the lightweight title he never lost.