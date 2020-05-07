Conor McGregor ‘Accepts’ Oscar De La Hoya’s Challenge

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor wants to take up Oscar De La Hoya on his latest claim.

The now-retired boxer and Golden Boy Promotions founder was recently asked how a boxing match between himself and McGregor would go today.

Despite being 47, De La Hoya was confident he would come out on top and stated he would require just two rounds against the Irishman.

“Two rounds. Come on, brother. Two rounds!” De La Hoya said. “Because one thing about me, I went for the kill always. And look, Conor McGregor, I love him in the Octagon, I respect him, I watch him all the time. But the boxing ring is a whole different story. A whole different story.”

McGregor seemingly caught wind of those comments.

Having always spoken of returning to the world of boxing, the former two-weight UFC champion responded to De La Hoya.

“I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya,” McGregor tweeted on Thursday.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

McGregor famously made his professional debut back in 2017 when he boxed Mayweather on his way to a 10th-round TKO defeat. Despite getting outclassed, McGregor remained confident he would come away as the victor in a potential rematch.

There has also been talk of potential boxing matches with Manny Pacquiao and Paulie Malignaggi. De La Hoya could now be added to that list apparently.

What do you think of McGregor’s response?