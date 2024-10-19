Conor McGregor stacks $500,000 on Renan Ferreira to beat Francis Ngannou in PFL debut

Former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor has revealed he has stacked a huge $500,000 wager on Brazilian star, Renan Ferreira to finish former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou tonight at PFL: Battle of the Giants in the Middle East — picking the Cameroonian to suffer a knockout loss, in fact.

Ngannou, a former undisputed heavyweight champion under the banner of the UFC, makes his first venture to the PFL (Professional Fighters League) SmartCage tonight in a battle with surging Brazilian phenom, Ferriera — snapping a two year hiatus from the cage.

Most recently landing a unanimous decision win over former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane back in 2022, Ngannou handed the Frenchman his first-ever professional mixed martial arts defeat in the pair’s title unification outing.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

Conor McGregor bets on Renan Ferreira to KO Francis Ngannou tonight

And hoping to return to the winner’s enclosure tonight following a prior professional boxing bludgeoning against former world champion, Anthony Joshua and a dubious loss to former WBC kingpin, Tyson Fury, Ngannou is on track to lose to Ferreira tonight, according to McGregor, who stands to land himself a huge $1,700,000 payday if his wager proves fruitful.

“Tonight’s bet for me,” Conor McGregor posted on his official X account, accompanied by a voicenote. “500k on (Renan) Ferreira to win by KO at 12/5. $1.7m return.”

Suffering his first-ever knockout loss in combat sports earlier this year, Ngannou was felled by a massive second round stoppage by Watford veteran, Joshua — who dropped the Batie native on multiple occasions in the early goings of their headliner en route to a knockout win.