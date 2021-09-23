Conor McGregor has slammed people for having the “audacity” to liken his first pitch to the one 50 Cent threw in 2014 – arguably the worst first pitch in history.

On Tuesday, McGregor traveled to Chicago to watch the Cubs take on the Minnesota Twins and was invited to begin the game by throwing the first pitch.

The former dual-weight UFC champion threw the ball high and well wide. Patrick Wisdom, who was supposed to catch the ball, turned and saw it travel well beyond him. Even the mascot seemed disappointed with McGregor’s bad first pitch.

A clip of McGregor’s terrible throw has since gone viral. The Irishman attempted to defend himself and cited his injured leg as an excuse for his lack of accuracy but that hasn’t stopped people trolling him online.

On Wednesday, ‘Notorious’ took to social media to slam people who had compared this throw to 50 Cent’s.

“The audacity to compare mine with this piss! Picture to picture alone buries this, McGregor wrote on Instagram alongside a meme of the two bad first pitches. “Mine, bar the accuracy, was the most powerful and fastest first pitch of any of these other athletes/ artist over the years. No comparison. Smoke them up and down that Forbes I do. Get Messi over. Smoked. Cris. Smoked. Federer. Doubled. All time Most Power! Put me in the Wrigley hall of fame for that rocket launch. Beside some of that nice red brick. Mahogany Oak Frame. Wimbledon lines in the grass. The great Wrigley Field reminds me of the grounds on my land in Ireland. Impeccable. Anyway back to the pitch.. Venom. Composure. Balance! The gold bar of Patek almost came flying off me it was that fast and powerful. I’d take it back to @patekphilippe for adjusting but this watch is now discontinued. A rare. I Bought for 80k in Weirs jeweler of Ireland and today it is worth close to 500k. And going up. Fifty has a nice hublot too. Big Bang. Small bucks 50cent. One has power. One is the director of media relations for some show called power.

You know what it is. The Mac in Chicago! @tidlsport #tidltour”

Who threw the worst first pitch? Conor McGregor or 50 Cent?