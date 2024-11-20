Has the Door of La Jaula Closed for the Final Time? Combate Global Loses Massive Broadcast Deal

Combate Global, who consistently advertise themselves as the top Latin American MMA promotion, are due to have some rough times ahead. CEO Cambell McClaren is quick to boast regarding Combate’s Nielsen ratings as a result of their broadcast deal with Univision, and the status of their fighters as top earners in the sport. As the shows have slowly dwindled, the cards have shrunk as well. July 27th was the date of the last show hosted by the promotion, and the card featured a measly three bouts. While Combate has provided a solid platform for Latin American fighters since 2021, the end may be coming soon.

According to sources at LowKickMMA close to Univision, the broadcast deal between Combate Global and the media company has not been renewed, which leaves a deal with FUSE TV as the final distribution deal for the promotion. This is significant for multiple reasons. Univision is the largest Spanish-speaking television distributor in the United States and has had a massive influence on the success of Combate Global.

They not only give them a prime slot for ratings, which is typically late at night after CONCACAF and UEFA soccer, but Univision provides their studios in Florida as a location for Combate to host events. Since rebranding in 2021 from Combate Americas to Combate Global, Every single one of the events has been held at Univision or a related studio in Florida.

If Combate hopes to continue as a promotion, they need to not only find a new viable way to stream their fights but they also must find a new permanent location, or hit the road which they do not seem capable of doing at the moment. Combate currently has no-shows scheduled, and no further updates regarding the future of the organization, although Cambell McClaren has remained active on social media.

What Does This Mean For Combate Global Fighters?

Many of the notable fighters from Combate Global have already moved on from the promotion as there has been radio silence for many of the athletes. The most significant exit is former Combate Global champion Roberto Romero, as he took on David Onama on short notice at UFC 309. While it is no surprise that a fighter took the exit to the largest promotion, many others have also left for similar size or smaller promotions.

Ana Palacios, Leonardo Morales, Cristobal Renteria, Alejandra Lara, Jade Jorand, among many others have already fought multiple fights for other promotions this year. While little is public information regarding Combate Global contracts, it is hard to say if fighters are being released or simply choosing to not honor the contract of a potentially dead promotion. Organizations such as Legacy Fighting Alliance, Invicta FC, Lux Fight League, and Budo Sento Championship have already become homes for many of these fighters, and unless Combate announces any new moves soon, this trend is likely to continue.

With the landscape of Mixed Martial Arts constantly shifting, it is common to see promotions come and go. Many organizations started strong such as XMMA, Elite XC, WEC, and many others, yet this is a difficult business to stay in. Combate has certainly left their mark on the sport in the 2020’s, but a lack of new fighters being signed and no sign of a media deal in sight, this promotion may just be a memory for many involved with the sport.



This is a developing story, and this article may be updated.

For information, questions, or inquires, email dknost14@gmail.com, and can be found on Instagram at dsk_combatsports