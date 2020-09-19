In the UFC Vegas 11 main event, we have an intriguing match-up at the top of the welterweight division. Colby Covington is looking to get back in the win column after falling short in his first UFC title bid against Kamaru Usman late last year. Former 170lb champ, Tyron Woodley is looking to snap a two-fight losing streak. ‘The Chosen One’ has been dominated in back-to-back fights against Usman and Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns.

Jordan Ellis: I think its really hard to pick against Colby Covington. He has a similar style to the last two men to beat Tyron Woodley and he seems to be at the peak of his powers. Woodley on the other hand has looked poor lately. ‘The Chosen One’ seems more gun shy than ever. At 38 years old still has the power that makes you think he could pull this off. But, the more likely outcome is Covington beating him down for five rounds. ‘Chaos’ might even find a stoppage in the UFC Vegas 11 main event.

Prediction: Colby Covington

Ryan Galloway: Breaking down the main event appears quite simple to me. If Tyron wants to win he has to either come forward and be the one pressuring Colby or land that huge right hand. Otherwise, Colby is going to do what Colby does and drown Woodley in pressure most likely winning a dominant decision. Going to take Colby in this one but as a fan of Woodley I’d love to see him get back to his old ways and find the finish.

Prediction: Colby Covington

Karim Nathan: Unfortunately for Tyron I think this fight will end up like his last 2 with him losing all the rounds and being dominated, Colby is gonna pressure him from the first second and ensure that Tyron has no space to breathe and mix in takedowns as well. The only way I can see Tyron winning is through a stoppage and I just don’t see that happening with the way Tyron has been fighting recently. So, I’m going with a unanimous decision for Colby with a couple of 10-8’s in there.

Prediction: Colby Covington

Harry O’Connor: I’m with Ryan (Galloway) in saying I’d love to see Tyron land that big right and knock Colby out and keep himself in the hat for big fights. However I don’t see it happening, Colby is just too dominant for me and i expect this fight to be very similar as Woodley’s last two. I think Woodley may have to consider his career after this fight, I’m going to go with a dominant Colby win on points.

Prediction: Colby Covington

Ryan MacCarthy: Tyron Woodley is a fantastic, amazing fighter, capable of turning a fight around and winning at any moment with his extremely powerful right hand. But I don’t know if he has what it takes right now after his last 2 fights against highly skilled grapplers in Usman and Burns. I see Colby Covington putting it on and on with his relentless pressure. His pressure is second to none right now, and if he brings that, it’s going to be very hard for Woodley or anyone to deal with. I see Covington taking this via Decision.

Prediction: Colby Covington

Do you agree with the LowKickMMA staff picks?