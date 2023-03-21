Colby Covington claims UFC rival Dustin Poirier rejected fight with him: ‘He’s afraid’

‘Chaos’ Colby Covington is claiming that ‘The Diamond’ Dustin Poirier is running scared and did not accept offered bouts against him.

Covington and Dustin Poirier previously trained alongside one another at the American Top Team gym in Florida. But due to bad blood with Poirier, the US-born ‘Chaos’ walked away from training there. However, a fight between the two MMA athletes never came to fruition. According to Covington, the blame lands squarely on Dustin Poirier.

In an interview with James Lynch, Colby Covington explained:

“Dustin’s afraid. He talked all that s***, ‘I’m going to come up to 170. I want to fight Colby, I’m going to do this. He said on Twitter, ‘It’s on sight.’ All these things, even went on Twitter and said, ‘I accept.’“

‘Chaos’ continued:

“Dude, he never accepted. The UFC gave him the fight, the biggest money fight that he was going to get besides obviously Conor [McGregor]. And he fumbled it. He was afraid. He’s scared, he doesn’t want to step into the Octagon because he knows he’s going to get melted by raw American steel. It is what it is. At least I exposed him. The biggest thing is, I just wanted to expose Dustin because he walks around like he’s a gangster, he’ll fight anybody, this and that. I just wanted to expose him for the (expletive) that he is. And that he doesn’t really take every fight. The guy picks and chooses his fights.” [Transcript courtesy of Heavy]

Dustin Poirier is coming off of a decision win against Michael Chandler. Prior to that, he earned two consecutive knockout wins against Conor McGregor and a title loss to Charles Oliveira. Covington’s most recent win in the octagon was over Jorge Masvidal.

