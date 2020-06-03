Colby Covington: Tyron Woodley Is Washed Up & Just Fighting For Money

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Colby Covington thinks former champion Tyron Woodley is washed up after his one-sided loss to Brazilian submission specialist Gilbert Burns. Woodley was fighting for the first time since losing his 170lb title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March 2019. Many had expected ‘The Chosen One’ to get back to winning way but Burns shut him out for five full rounds and dominated the fight.

Speaking to Submission Radio Covington expressed his belief that Woodley is done with fighting and simply carrying on to make some money, he said.

“Let’s start off by having a moment of silence for Woodley’s career. [Pours drink out onto the ground] That’s Woodley’s career going down the drain. Just like I told you guys, he’s washed up, he don’t want to fight no more. He’s TMZ Woodley. He’s out there rapping, making songs about me, hurting people’s ear drums. You know who called it? I said he was washed up, I said he was a 40-year-old virgin. He doesn’t want to fight anymore. All he did was show up for a pay check. So, I figure we have a moment of silence for him, and I pour out a beer for his career, because cause just like his career, it went right down the drain.”

A fight between Covington and Woodley has long been talked about but never quite come off. Now that it appears the match-up will never happen ‘Chaos’ thinks Woodley will just be thankful that he didn’t have to face him.

“He ducked me his whole career, and that’s that,” Covington said. “He can go and know that he was a coward, he didn’t want to fight the best guys in the division. And the thing is, he’s happy now. Yeah, he got these two losses out of the way and he got his pay check, but you know what? Woodley didn’t have to lose to me. So, he can ride off into the sunset and go to his retirement home and just be happy that he doesn’t have to deal with the psychiatric that he would have deal with if he would have had to fight me. So, he’s thankful and he’s lucky. He dodged a bullet.”

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Is Tyron Woodley washed up?