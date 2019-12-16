Colby Covington Had Sponsorship Terminated Before UFC 245

Spread the word!













It seems that, prior to his fight with Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 this past weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019), Colby Covington had a CBD sponsorship terminated.

According to a press release from the company, Cannafornia (via FanSided’s Amy Kaplan), Covington, without explanation, started promoting a different CBD provider, deleting all past references to Canafornia on his social media. Covington then asked Canafornia for a pay raise to continue the sponsorship, but the company opted to terminate the partnership instead.

Never seen a sponsor send a press release about canceling an agreement with a fighter before. This is wild. If this is true, Colby Covington really needs to re-think his professional strategy. pic.twitter.com/JRFZKU1kB1 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) December 16, 2019

Canafornia CEO Paul King had this to say on the matter:

“Colby and I had become friends, taking trips together to Los Angeles and Jamaica,” King said. “However without explanation, in December, Colby stopped posting to Instagram and deleted all his prior Cannafornia posts in direct violation of the sponsor agreement.

“As a result, we dropped Colby before his loss to Usman in Las Vegas. The Cannafornia UFC Fight Team has retained its undefeated record heading into the next big fight in March for rising heavyweight star Jairzinho Rozenstruik.”

Covington suffered a fifth-round TKO defeat to Usman in the UFC 245 main event over the weekend, after breaking his jaw midway through the contest. Despite his loss, Covington put on an excellent showing, together with Usman, giving fans a Fight Of The Year contender when it was all said and done.

What do you think about Covington’s sponsorship debacle prior to UFC 245?