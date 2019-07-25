Colby Covington Speculates On Robbie Lawler’s Great Physical Appearance In Last Fight

Spread the word!













Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington is really stepping up the trash-talk for his fight against Robbie Lawler.

The pair will headline UFC Newark from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 3. Covington and Lawler are former teammates, as Lawler once trained at American Top Team (ATT) before departing shortly after losing the welterweight title.

Covington claims Lawler left the gym after a picture was hung up showing Tyron Woodley’s hands being raised after defeating Lawler for the gold. Now, “Chaos” has taken things a step further, questioning how Lawler acquired his great physical physique in his last fight against Ben Askren at UFC 235.

Lawler entered the contest looking, arguably, in the best shape he ever had in his career at 37-years-old. Speaking to Submission Radio, Covington was reluctant to point the finger at “science or other things,” but admits its odd Lawler looked better than ever physically at 37:

“I think in his last fight, when he fought Ben Asscream and he left him for dead and he knocked him out in his first round, he looked physically better than he’s looked in his whole entire career. So, I don’t want to point to science or other things, but you would think at that age he wouldn’t look as good as he looks.

“So, I’m prepared for the best Ruthless Robbie Lawler and I’m gonna prove August 3rd that I’m the best welterweight of all time when I beat Robbie and leave him in a pool of his own blood.”

Covington wouldn’t flat out come out and say he thinks Lawler is abusing performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), but is preparing for the best possible version of Lawler on August 3:

“I mean, I trained with the guy in his prime, in his early 30’s, and you’re gonna tell me in his late 30’s he looks better than he’s ever looked his whole entire career? And this is after he’s taken the most significant strikes in UFC history. This is after all the wars he’s put his body through.

“And then just all of a sudden he’s just on some super potion and he just looks better than ever? You know, let’s be honest guys, it doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to say what you guys know you want me to say. I’m not gonna say it, I’m gonna let the people speak for it. I’m gonna let the people be the judge of that.

“But I mean, let’s be honest guys, you don’t just in your late 30’s all of a sudden just have a fountain of youth and you’re just stronger and better than you’ve ever been in your whole entire career. You know, I’m prepared for the best Robbie Lawler and I’m gonna see the best Robbie Lawler August 3rd. I’m excited. I’m rising up to the challenge.”

What do you make of Covington’s comments on Lawlery’s physique?