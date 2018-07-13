Colby Covington Slams ‘One-Dimensional’ Conor McGregor

Colby Covington thinks Conor McGregor is a one-dimensional fighter.

“Chaos” comes off a huge unanimous decision win over former 155-pound champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 last month. His victory earned him the interim welterweight championship and a guaranteed unification bout with undisputed welterweight champion Tyron Woodley down the road.

Covington recently made an appearance on his good buddy Chael Sonnen’s podcast, You’re Welcome, to talk about his victory and his plans moving forward. Sonnen asked Covington about the possibility of one day fighting former “Champ Champ” Conor McGregor.

He admitted that it’s something on his radar before going on to label “The Notorious One” as a “one-dimensional” fighter. Covington pointed out the difficulties McGregor had against talented grappler Chad Mendes back in 2015 at featherweight.

He pointed out that should the Irishman fight someone bigger and stronger, such as UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’d likely get handled (quotes via MMA Mania):

“He’s pretty good, but I think he’s one-dimensional,” Covington said. “I think in the Chad Mendes fight, you had an out-of-shape 145-pounder come in and take him down and control him for two or three rounds. “So you get a bigger guy at lightweight like a Khabib (Nurmagomedov) or even a welterweight, and when you take him down, it’s a lot more weight on you, a lot more power behind those ground-and-pound strikes. “It’s a different fight. He lost to Nate Diaz and Nate Diaz was like 1-4 at welterweight. I think Khabib’s gonna take him down and pound him out.”

While McGregor likely has aspirations to one day chase a UFC welterweight title, he’s more likely to return for a clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov to settle some personal beef. Before a fight is booked for the Irish superstar, he’ll need to settle his legal issues in New York.