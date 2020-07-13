Colby Covington Slams Kamaru Usman For ‘Pathetic Performance’ At UFC 251

Spread the word!













Colby Covington has slammed welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman for his “pathetic” performance against Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 251 main event.

Usman picked up a unanimous decision win against Masvidal who stepped up on six days’ notice after Gilbert Burns was forced out of the 170lb title fight due to a positive coronavirus test. The fight itself was pretty lackluster. Usman controlled the bout up against the fence, attempted takedowns and land short strikes in the clinch for much of the bout.

Speaking to Submission Radio former title challenger Covington has ripped Usman for his performance against Masvidal, he said.

“The way the fight played out, I think UFC has a new name to it. It’s called the Ultimate Footsie Championships. So, it was a pathetic performance. It put me to sleep and it put all my friends to sleep as well. So, Marty Fakenewsman, just like I said, he’s boring as fuck and he had a shitty fighter in Street Judas to make it even more less entertaining.”

“I called it. Who called it? I said it was going to be a boring fight, that he was gonna ragdoll him, he was just gonna take him down and it was going to be boredom.”

“He’s playing footsies out there, it’s the Ultimate Footsies Championship. He’s stomping on his foot the whole time, just hugging him up against the cage, whispering stupid shit in Street Judas’ ear the whole time. I mean, who wants to see that shit? I feel bad for all the people that purchased their pay-per-view.”

Masvidal looked good in the wrestling exchanges and prevented Usman from taking him down for most of the fight at UFC 251. This is something Covington has taken confidence from should he rematch Usman, he explained.

“That’s why I’m a little upset that I didn’t wrestle him the first time, cause I know he’s not on my level wrestling. But I wanted to prove a point in that fight, I wanted to knock him out unconscious. But seeing that fight and how much he struggled to take down the Street Judas, I mean, that’s pathetic. Street Judas was taken down by lightweights, by featherweights, by bantamweights in Assuncao. He’s been beat by everybody under the moon with double digit losses, like 15 losses from people you’ve never heard of. The fact that Marty was struggling so much in the takedowns – and I’ve trained with Street Judas before, I know how bad he is with wrestling. You can blow wind at him and he’ll fall over and be taken down. So, to see Marty struggle so much, showed me how bad Marty is at wrestling. There’s a reason he was D-2 and I was D-1, and when I fight him in the next fight, he’s gonna be exposed and I’ll expose his wrestling.”

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Did Kamaru Usman put on a boring fight at UFC 251?