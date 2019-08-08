Colby Covington Says Jorge Masvidal Would ‘Piece Up’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Colby Covington believes his American Top Team teammate in Jorge Masvidal would have no problem getting past Conor McGregor.

Covington recently defeated Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark this past weekend and is all but guaranteed to get the next shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title. However, there were calls for Masvidal to get the title shot, given his recent wins.

If Masvidal was not given a title shot, him and his team wanted a money fight with McGregor instead. Right now, it doesn’t look like either will be happening, but more so the welterweight title shot. But if Masvidal were to face the Irishman, that works out for Covington:

“Absolutely [that works],” Covington told Submission Radio. “He knew that title shot was never his all along. We’re one of the best dynamic duos in the history of MMA, but let’s get it right, we are the Batman and Robin – of course I’m Batman and he’s Robin, but you guys know what I mean.“

Covington would then give his prediction for the fight:

“…He would piece up Conor for sure,” he explained. “No doubt about it. Conor’s too small. He’s a little guy and you know, this and that. So, that’s that, but you know, 170, we’re not talking about that, we’re talking about Marty Fakenewsman and we’re talking about that receding hairline that he has. He’s losing that hairline faster than he’s about to lose that number one contender Power Ranger belt. The guy’s on borrowed time right now, boys.”

What do you make of Covington’s prediction for a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight?

