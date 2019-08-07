Dana White Confirms Colby Covington Will Get Title Shot, Talks Jorge Masvidal’s Next Fight

Spread the word!













Colby Covington will get the next crack at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title according to UFC president Dana White.

Covington comfortably outpointed Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark this past weekend and the wheels were in motion right away as he and Usman talked trash to each other during the post-fight show.

Many previously believed there was a chance Jorge Masvidal would get the next title shot over Covington. However, that is no longer the case:

“Yeah, that’s why I put Covington on ESPN against a guy like Lawler,” White said when asked if Covington would receive the next title shot. “You can say whatever you want about Covington, you don’t like him, you don’t this, that, or whatever. He put on a clinic against Lawler, who is a beast.

“Lawler’s been in all the big fights — former world champion, hits like a truck and Colby completely shut him down. His cardio was impressive and the way that he beat Lawler was even more impressive.”

So if that’s the case, where does that leave Masvidal?

Chael Sonnen believes it opens up the possibility of that Conor McGregor fight. And while “Gamebred” and his management have stated that they only want him to face the Irishman next or get a title shot, White has his own plans:

“You can’t make ultimatums,” White responded when asked about Masvidal. “We’re going to offer him a fight, and if he accepts the fight, he does and if he doesn’t, he doesn’t.”

Masvidal’s co-manager Abraham Kawa would respond soon after:

What do you think of White’s comments and his plans for the division?