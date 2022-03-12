Colby Covington imposed his will over rival Jorge Masvidal for a dominant victory last week at UFC 272.

After months of trash talk leading up to the event, the All-American wrestler won the bragging rights to end the bitter dispute. While the fight itself was a comfortable affair for the #1 contender, Masvidal shared a photo of his right eye to show the damage that had been done from an eye poke by Covington.

Almost took eyes out but all good u cheating fuck see u soon pic.twitter.com/qeRpxQjwoU — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 10, 2022

Masvidal accused Covington of cheating in their fight and also expressed disappointment with referee Herb Dean. He believes Dean should’ve intervened in the first round to give him enough time to recover after the eye poke.

Now, Covington has responded to Masvidal’s claims of cheating with a story posted on his Instagram that features the same photo Masvidal uploaded with a crying emoji and the song “Cry Me A River” by Justin Timberlake.

He didn’t stop there as he continued to mock the seasoned veteran with another post reading “Flawless Victory 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 Bow down to the KING 🌴👑🌴 #ufc272“.

Covington has uploaded multiple images of the performance, tagging Masvidal to rub salt in the wounds of the BMF title-holder.

What’s next for Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal?

It’s unclear what’s next in store for Covington, who’s the #1 ranked contender at welterweight. After being defeated by champion Kamaru Usman twice, the top contender looks doubtful about getting a third fight before dispatching some new competition.

Although he called out Dustin Poirier in the post-fight interview, it seems unlikely that he’ll get the fight given that Poirier is a lightweight and has made his feelings clear about never fighting Covington in the UFC.

There has been speculation of a title-shot fight between Covington and the winner of the upcoming bout between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns.

Masvidal didn’t drop any hints about his next opponent after the fight as he said he’d follow the advice of his coaches.

UFC 272 marked the third straight loss for Gamebred, who was also coming off two losses to welterweight champion and undisputed pound-for-pound #1 Kamaru Usman. Having been soundly beaten by Colby Covington takes away the possibility of an immediate rematch.

He is still the second biggest draw in the sport and the third-highest paid fighter on the roster so a Nate Diaz re-match or a Conor McGregor super fight could be on the horizon.

Who do you want to see Colby Covington fight next?

