Colby Covington Plans To ‘Expose’ & Knock Out Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov is on top of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world at the moment. “The Eagle” defeated Dustin Poirier in the UFC 242 main event from Abu Dhabi to retain his 155-pound title.

Now, the Russian star has a huge target on his back, and fans are hoping to see a matchup against Tony Ferguson next. Many believe Nurmagomedov could jump up to 170 pounds after his lightweight run is done. However, Khabib has stated several times he has no such intentions at the moment.

This doesn’t come as a surprise to Colby Covington, who tells Chael Sonnen on his podcast, “You’re Welcome,” that he wasn’t impressed by Nurmagomedov’s performance against his American Top Team teammate, Poirier.

“Nah, I wasn’t impressed at all,” Covington said. “Because, we all know that Dustin [Poirier] can’t stuff a nosebleed, and he also can’t stuff a Khabib takedown. I saw Dustin training the whole camp at American Top Team, he’s getting taken down by high school-level wrestlers, his wrestling is just not there.

“So, I wasn’t impressed at all. Khabib, you know, he has beaten all these guys that can’t wrestle. If he fought a wrestler and a well-rounded fighter like myself, I would completely expose him and knock him out. So I wasn’t impressed by the sheep f*cker over the weekend.”

In regards to Nurmagomedov’s reluctance to jump up to 170 pounds, Covington at one point believed the Russian would make the weight jump due to his struggles to cut down to lightweight. But now, Covington believes Nurmagomedov is avoiding the move to dodge a fight with himself.

“Yeah, I get that same opinion,” Covington said. “Before, I had my doubts. He was missing weight at 155. It looked like he was surely going to have to come up to 170 and I was licking my chops, because I know how easy a fight that is cause the guy can’t strike. All he can do is wrestle, and that’s something I’ve been doing since I was five years old with you up in Oregon.

“So, they’re not ready for that Oregon wrestling pressure, Chael. And, there’s a reason he’s staying at 155. He knows I’m the king of the welterweight division. He knows that’s a terrible matchup. So, I’m not surprised. Of course he’s going to stay down in the little kid weight class while I rule the men’s weight class.”

What do you think about Covington saying he’d “expose” and knock out Nurmagomedov if they fought?