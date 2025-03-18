Since his loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Buckley, Colby Covington has been somewhat silent on his return to the UFC octagon. His periods between fights have always been longer than fans would desire. He has now made something else for himself outside of the UFC, becoming a competent card game player and even taking up streaming.

On a recent YouTube stream where Covington was playing online poker, he would talk vaguely about his time record the most recent season of the The Ultimate Fighter. He would also go on to give his fans an update on his next potential fight in the UFC.

“Fight news is coming eventually. You can delay us, but you cannot deny us. Colby Covington will come back for vengeance very soon. But you know, we got to get the right fight too. There’s a lot of bums in welterweight right now. We need a big high-level fight.”

Colby Covington needs a big name comeback win

Colby Covington is a fighter who has often been criticized for getting undeserved titles and getting more favorable fights when it comes to his match making, and is often pointed out by his critics that he has no wins over any of the top 15 welterweights. However, this is still Covington’s time to get a big win for his UFC comeback as he is 37 and the promotion is often willing to give him an easier path to title contention as shown with his title shot against Leon Edwards.

So if Colby Covington truly wants to hold UFC gold again, he must act fast and he must pick his next opponent wisely, as there are no weak contenders at welterweight at the moment.