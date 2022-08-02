UFC welterweight, Colby Covington took home $50,000 playing in the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open, in south Florida, coming 7th.

Former UFC interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington, is never off our timelines, whether it be on Instagram with models draped around him or calling out fighters on Twitter, you can never get rid of ‘Chaos.’

But since his incident with rival Jorge Masvidal, where ‘Gamebred’ allegedly made steps to conceal his identity in order to assault Covington at a restaurant, fracturing one of Covington’s teeth, we have had relative radio silence.

So it was a bit of a surprise when Covington’s name popped up again. However, this time it was for placing seventh in a poker tournament, earning himself $50,000 in the process.

The American would enter the Seminole Hard Rock Casino’s $400 Deep Stack No-Limit Hold’em event, of which there were more than 7,700 other participants.

Covington would make it all the way to the last table, before being eliminated by Tommy Morgado, who went on to come second in the tournament. Covington would go all in with an Ace and an Eight of Diamonds in hand, but Morgado’s Ace and King of Diamonds would ultimately prove too much.

Colby Covington Return?

There has been no word from Covington, his team, or the UFC on when we can expect to see the former Oregon State wrestler back in action.

His last fight came against Masvidal in March where Covington would dominate ‘Gamebred.’ However, this did not solve anything and it seems that there will be some kind of legal action taken against Masvidal.

Covington remains the No.1 ranked welterweight contender and is still one of the bigger names in the sport. Whenever he decides to return, we will be here ready to enjoy the action.

Are you excited to see Colby Covington Return?