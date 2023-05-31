Ahead of his expected Octagon return against Leon Edwards later this year, former interim gold holder, Colby Covington claims he would be open to a future welterweight title defense against ex-two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – heaping praise on the Dubliner.

Covington, the current #2 ranked welterweight contender, is expected to make his Octagon return later this year in an undisputed title fight against division kingpin, Edwards, with the Birmingham native targeting a comeback for his next title defense in October of this year at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The outspoken, Covington has been sidelined from active competition since he headlined UFC 272 back in March of last year, bringing an end to his lengthy rivarly with former title challenger, the recently retired, Jorge Masvidal in a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has been sidelined himself since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Covington’s former teammate, Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Colby Covington gushes over former UFC champion, Conor McGregor

Expected to fight Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit in his Octagon return – which is earmarked to potentially take place in December, the Crumlin striker has been offered a surprising shot at welterweight gold by Covington, should he beat Edwards for the title.

“He’s (Conor McGregor) a great fighter – a history-maker,” Colby Covington said on the MSCS Media Podcast. “He’s made history multiple times. Knocking out Jose Aldo in six (sic) seconds was one of the most incredible things that’s ever happened in the UFC. The things he’s done in the sport, no one’s every been able to do.”

“Conor’s the ultimate showman and he’s the ultimate businessman,” Colby Covington explained. “I love what Conor’s done. I hope to be able to cross paths with him and fight him someday after I win this world title against Leon ‘Edward Scissor Hands’ (Edwards) from the U.K. That could be my next fight in line. I have nothing but respect and admiration for Conor for what he’s done in the sport. He’s made it possible for every fighter.” (Transcribed by MMA News)