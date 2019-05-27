Colby Covington: ‘Little B*tch’ Nate Diaz Is Different Off Camera

Spread the word!













Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington believes Nate Diaz’s behavior with him proves he doesn’t want to face him.

Diaz will return to action when he takes on Anthony Pettis in a welterweight bout at UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, California.

Covington rates the contest as an exciting matchup, but ultimately believes both Diaz and Pettis are too old to compete with the very top of the 170-pound division:

“Two lightweights coming up to welterweight because they’re on these doughboy diets,” Covington told BJPenn.com Radio. “They can’t make their limit of 155 anymore. It’s an exciting matchup for the fans.

“It’s two guys that are way past their time that are just going to come in slobber knocker and we’ll see what happens. Who is going to get their hand raised. No one knows. Is it going to be Pettis? Is it going to be Diaz? I don’t think either one of them wants to come fight for a title at welterweight.

“These are guys that are at the top of the division that are in their prime right now are good everywhere. They can fight. They’re not just strikers, they’re not just wrestlers. They’re not just jiujitsu guys. They can do it all.”

Covington vs. Diaz?

Of course, if Diaz wins a couple of fights at 170 pounds and Covington defeats Kamaru Usman to become the welterweight champion, the two could collide in the future. It would also represent a money fight given Diaz’s popularity.

But “Chaos” believes Diaz doesn’t want to face him deep down, and thinks it’s evident from the Stockton native’s behavior on and off camera:

“Nate Diaz, his energy, he’s not the same guy as on cameras as he is off the camera,” Covington added. “I’ve seen him off camera, he’s all, ‘Colby, hey bro, much respect. You’re so tough, man.’ This and that, but on camera, he tries flipping me off.

“He tries to act like a hard a*s. So, he doesn’t want any of this. Deep down inside he knows he has no chance against me. He got mopped up by Dong Hyun Kim. I retired Dong Hyun Kim. He got mopped up by RDA. I beat the f*cking living brakes off RDA, left him for dead.

“Nate Diaz is a little b*tch. He knows who runs the West Coast. That’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.”

Covington is seemingly referring to when Diaz flipped him off during the UFC 235 event in March. Regardless, is this a matchup you would like to see in the future?