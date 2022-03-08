Former interim UFC welterweight champion, Colby Covington certainly left UFC reporter and commentator, Laura Sanko lost for words during his post-fight interview following UFC 272 – as he lodged another personal barb at former teammate, Dustin Poirier.

Headlining last Saturday’s event, Covington, the #1 ranked welterweight contender in the official UFC rankings, rebounded to the winner’s enclosure with a one-sided unanimous decision win over former American Top Team teammate, Jorge Masvidal in the pair’s tense grudge match.

Landing an impressive six separate takedowns against the Miami native over the course of their five round main event, Covington also outlander the Floridian in the striking department as well – in a largely concise and dominant win for the outspoken Covington.

Colby Covington has issued several insults and personal attacks toward Dustin Poirier in the past

During his post-fight interview with the returning UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan, Covington immediately took aim in the direction of another past Coconut Creek teammate, the aforenoted one-time interim lightweight titleholder, Poirier, calling for a pairing with him next.

And during his post-fight media obligations, Covington spoke with the above mentioned, Sanko – soon leaving her speechless with a particularly personal attack on Poirier and his wife, Jolie Poirier.

“He’s (Dustin Poirier) got all these stipulations, I only got one stipulation, let the whole world watch,” Colby Covington said. “It doesn’t have to be in an Octagon we can go to a park we can do it. Let the whole world watch it and them enjoy themselves, kind of like what Dustin does when Conor (McGregor) is in bed with his (Poirier’s) wife (Jolie Poirier).”

Covington’s barbs stem from claims from former two-weight champion, McGregor ahead of his UFC 264 trilogy rubber match with Poirier last summer, where he claimed that Jolie had been sending him direct messages, using that barb both post and pre-fight to attempt to get under the skin of Poirier.

Prior to Covington’s victory over Masvidal at UFC 272, Poirier stressed during a media appearance at UFC 271 that he would never fight Covington under the umbrella of the UFC, maintaining that he could not justify a fight against him with financial implications – claiming both would end up in jail.

“I’ll never fight Colby (Covington) in an Octagon where there’s finances on the line,” Dustin Poirier said. “If I fight Colby, we’re both going to jail – I’m going to jail. You will never see me fight Colby Covington in the UFC.”

