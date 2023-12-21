Colby Covington reflects on win over UFC foe Jorge Masvidal: ‘I can’t believe what they paid me to beat up that bum’

Former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington claims he is still dumbfounded by the UFC’s decision to pay his an apparently lucrative payday in his victory over former two-time title chaser, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year – describing his long-time rival as a “backstabbing bum”.

Covington, who headlined UFC 296 over the course of last weekend, suffered a one-sided unanimous decision loss to incumbent undisputed champion, Leon Edwards in the pair’s championship fight.

The one-sided loss came as Covington’s third in an undisputed title fight, following a pair of defeats to former pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman.

Prior to his return over the course of last weekend, outspoken Clovis native, Covington recorded a decision shutout victory over former American Top Team stablemate, Masvidal, turning in a dominant win over the Floridian.

Colby Covington reflects on 2022 win over Jorge Masvidal

And reflecting on his decision success in the immediate aftermath of his loss to Birmingham technician, Edwards, Covington claimed he earned a massive payday in his most recent success.

“I beat him (Jorge Masvidal) up,” Colby Covington said on the PBD podcast. “I gave him the 50-43 with a soda. It was the easiest fight of my career. I can’t believe what they [the UFC] paid me to beat that backstabbing bum up. He’s a backstabber. He’s a guy that as soon as I started rising up in the ranks, that’s when it was an issue.”

“That’s when his ego came in,” Colby Covington explained. “He’s like, No, f*ck you, Colby. I’d fight my mom for money, so I’m for sure gonna fight you. We’re gonna fight one day.’ He just started throwing me under the bus for no reason.”

What’s next for Colby Covington after UFC 296?