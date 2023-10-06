UFC welterweight, Colby Covington to Islam Makhachev in latest attempt to build up potential clash between the pair.

Colby Covington will go months without a media appearance or interview, but as soon as he is booked for a fight the MMA world is met with an avalanche of call outs and insults towards fellow fighters. The American is always trying to promote and is even trying to set up a fight after his upcoming title bid against Leon Edwards.

Edwards and Covington are set to meet on December 16 in the main event of UFC 296, and will not be an easy contents for either man. However, Covington already has his eyes set on his first defence – reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Colby Covington responds to Islam Makhachev

After an initial push from Covington, the pair have shared a small back-and-forth and Covington shows no sign of calling time on this newly acquired feud. In the latest instalment, while talking to Submission Radio Covington took the time to slam both Makhachev and his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Covington and Abdelaziz have shared a serious mutual disliking of one another over the past few years.

“I’m setting up big business. Leon’s first and then it needs to be American wrestling vs. Dagestani wrestling,” Covington said. “Everybody wants to see that fight. Makhachev’s starting to run his mouth but we know his manager [Ali Abdelaziz] ‘Abdela-sleeze’ is not gonna let him get in my crosshairs. He can say whatever he wants to the media but he doesn’t really mean it. Makhachev knows I’d smack the s**t out of him. He wouldn’t be able to mess with raw American steel. He’s nothing more than a sheep herder.” (H/T MMAFighting)

Covington is convinced that if the pair were to be matched up, it would be one of the biggest fights that the promotion could make.

“I think it would be the biggest and best spectacle the UFC could put on and that’s what we want to do; the biggest and best fights,” continued Covington. “The guy definitely walks around at more weight than I do. I just choose to fight closer to my natural weight. I don’t want to cut all that weight to get the advantage. I’d like to see him come up and test himself.”

Colby Covington with Submission Radio

