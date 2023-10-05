Initially opening as a pick ‘em fight ahead of their eventual title fight – now that Leon Edwards and challenger, Colby Covington have an official date for their long-awaited title showdown, it is the incumbent is closing as a clear betting favorite to successfully defend his crown at UFC 296 in December.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion under the banner of the organization, headlines the promotion’s final flagship event of the year in December, as part of a UFC 296 title doubleheader against former interim champion, Covington.

Taking main event honors, Leon Edwards and Colby Covington meet above a flyweight championship rematch between champion, Alexandre Pantoja, and challenger, Brandon Royval at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leon Edwards closing as betting favorite to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 296

And despite opening as an initial pick ‘em clash, Edwards has drifted out as a clear betting favorite at -130 to defend his title successfully against former titleholder, Covington, with the Clovis native a +110 betting underdogs.

A host of websites and bookies are already offering punts and bets on UFC 296 – with some even offering promo offers and codes – similar to an Adidas promo code, which allows punters and shoppers alike to avail of special offers and sales whilst purchasing or betting.

Given the odds on show at the moment, this data shows us that Leon Edwards’ activity and recent run of dominance throughout the welterweight division likely is the factoring reason in his position in punter’s heads and wallets as to why they envision a victory for the Birmingham native in December.

Sidelined since March of this year, Team Renegade MMA & BJJ stalwart, Leon Edwards managed to turn in a close majority decision win over former pound-for-pound number one and common-foe, Kamaru Usman in the pair’s championship trilogy rubber match in London.

The victory came as Edwards’ second over Usman, after he captured the welterweight crown with a thunderous fifth round high-kick KO back in August of last year in Salt Lake City in their title rematch.

Sidelined since March of last year to boot, former American Top Team trainee, Covington has yet to return to the Octagon since shutting down his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal – inside the Octagon, at least – landing a shutout unanimous decision win over his former teammate and close friend in a hugely-heated grudge match.

Winning interim welterweight spoils back in June 2018 before he was swiftly stripped due to inactivity, talented grappler and wrestler, Covington turned in a tireless performance against former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos en route to a unanimous decision win.

However, 0-2 in undisputed championship fights, Covington has failed to traverse past the above-mentioned, Usman – suffering a pair of knockout and decision losses, respectively, to the Auchi native throughout their two-fight rivalry during their respective UFC stints.

And with the added incentive of a potential title superfight with Islam Makhachev should the Russian land a rematch title win over Charles Oliveira next weekend, the onus has firmly been placed on underdog, Covington to land a victory over Edwards, and snap his duct in undisputed title fights.

Who wins in December: Leon Edwards or Colby Covington?