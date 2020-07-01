Colby Covington: I’ll Send ‘Street Judas’ To The Morgue

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Colby Covington has offered to help UFC president end his ongoing dispute with BMF champion Jorge Msaavidal. Covington has told white to call him to take care of “Street Judas” and send him to the morgue.

Speaking on the latest episode of BJPENN Radio Covington said.

“I know Dana’s having a dispute with ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal right now,” Covington said of Masvidal, who has not fought since he won the UFC’s first and only ‘BMF’ tile last November. Hey Dana, you know who to call. Call me, bro. I’ll finish ‘Street Judas’ off. I’ll send that dude to the morgue, he won’t ever fight again. He’s got the BMF title but that’s not even a real title, it’s a participation trophy. He’s really got the SMF title right now. The saddest motherf*cker, or the scaredest motherf*cker. It wasn’t a money issue, it was a scared issue.” (Transcribed by MMA News)

These comments from ‘Chaos’ come amid an ongoing beef between the UFC boss and Masvidal who has vowed to sit out until the UFC pay him properly. The BMF champion was in negotiations to fight welterweight king Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately, those talks turned soured and Masvidal claims the UFC wanted him to take a 50 percent pay cut compared to his last fight against Nate Diaz. He has now joined light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, in his fight for fair pay.

Former Alpha Top Team members Covington and Masvidal have had a long and bitter feud dating back several years now. It recently reached boiling point and Covington was forced out of the gym. Covington said he’ll fight Masvidal in the streets or in the octagon – it doesn’t matter he just wants to settle that beef.

“Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done,” Covington said. “We might fight a couple of times, because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that.”

