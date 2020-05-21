Colby Covington Vows To Drop Jorge Masvidal ‘On His F*cking Head’ In A Street Fight

Spread the word!













Welterweight contender Colby Covington has reignited his feud with the BMF champion Jorge Masvidal. Covington and ‘Gambred’ have been going back and forth all year but have been quiet for a while since ATT head coach Dan Lambert implemented a rule forbidding his fighters from talking bad about one another.

During an appearance on MMA Fighting’s ‘What the Heck’, Covington broke the rule when vowing to fight Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ says he doesn’t care if it’s in the UFC octagon or on the streets the fight will happen.

“Me and Street Judas are 100 percent gonna fight before it’s all said and done,” Covington said. “We might fight a couple of times, because if I see him in the street, it’s gonna be a fade session. He’s gonna get put on the concrete, I’m gonna drop him on his f*ckin’ head and put stitches in the back of his head. It’s not gonna be nice, I promise you that.

“And he knows that, deep down inside he knows. But he’s willing to take a paycheck in the UFC to get his ass whupped because he knows the UFC is gonna pay his f*cking medical bills. Besides that, if we fight on the street, I’m gonna drop him on his f*cking head, and he’s never gonna be the same person again because he’s gonna be concussed, the concrete’s gonna mess with him. I’ll probably kick his teeth in, too, while I’m at it.”

Covington went on to scoff at the idea Masvidal is one of the best fighters in the world and mocked his attempts to try to secure a big-money fight with Conor McGregor, he said.

“It’s pathetic that [Masvidal] even claims to be one of the best fighters in the world. He was just getting beat up by Demian Maia, Stephen ‘Wondergirl’ Thompson, less than a couple of years ago. He doesn’t want to fight, he’s waiting for Conor McGregor, and Conor McGregor doesn’t give a sh*t about him. You saw with Conor at the fight when he beat up [Donald] Cerrone, he would have called Jorge out. He was front row in his little bathing suit, his little bathing robe, his Gucci bath robe, whatever the f*ck he was wearing.

“It’s a cool f*cking gimmick, ‘Journeyman’ Jorge Masvidal hit lightning in a bottle and he’s trying to capitalize right now and to be honest, he’s not gonna capitalize because he dropped the ball on the ‘Marty Fakenewsman’ fight and Conor doesn’t want to fight him, so who’s gonna fight journeymen?”

