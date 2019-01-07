Colby Covington Hints At Leaving UFC After Title Shot Snub

Colby Covington has broken his silence on being passed over for the next UFC welterweight title shot.

And not surprisingly, “Chaos” is not happy. The outspoken contender used his mouth and his skills to win the interim title from Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 last year. It was expected he would challenge champ Tyron Woodley for the title next. But Covington declined to fight when the UFC asked him to face Woodley at September’s UFC 228, citing a sinus issue. That left Darren Till to take his spot, and Woodley soundly trounced the Liverpudlian.

It was thought Woodley vs. Covington would still be next, but things got extremely messy. Woodley needed surgery for a thumb injury and the division was left waiting, but not for long. Rising contender Kamaru Usman beat dos Anjos at the TUF 28 Finale to put his name in the title mix. “The Nigerian Nightmare” got the fight when Woodley vs. Usman was announced as official for UFC 235 yesterday.

A Victim of ‘Politics’

Covington is not happy about what has transpired. The former interim champ appeared on ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show’ today to break his silence on the booking. According to him, he was a victim of in-house politics. In his eyes, both Dana White and the UFC lied to him:

Colby Covington was asked by @arielhelwani why he is not getting a shot for the welterweight belt against Tyron Woodley.



"I didn’t get the title shot because of politics. Dana White has lied to me. The UFC has lied to me." #HelwaniShow — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) January 7, 2019

But the discord didn’t stop there. When White berated Covington for not accepting the fight at UFC 228, he claimed doctors would not clear him. He also said the UFC owes him money for being a guest fighter in Australia. Perhaps most importantly, Covington hasn’t been able to get ahold of Dana White since Woodley vs. Usman was announced:

Colby Covington tells @arielhelwani that UFC doctors wouldn't clear him to face Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 and did not pay him when he went to Australia as a guest fighter.



Covington also says that he has not been able to contact Dana White since Woodley/Usman was announced. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 7, 2019

White has often spoken up about Covington not taking the opportunity when he had the chance, but ‘Chaos’ begs to differ. He said he even accepted a fight with Nick Diaz last November even though it didn’t make sense:

Colby Covington tells @arielhelwani that he was offered a fight with Nick Diaz this past November and was willing to accept it even though it didn't make sense because it would help the UFC. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 7, 2019

Finally, the biggest tidbit of information surfaced. Covington claimed that the UFC wanted to cut him after his one-sided win over former title contender Demian Maia. With their relationship on shaky ground, Covington hinted he would take his services elsewhere:

Colby Covington says the UFC wanted to cut him after his fight with Demian Maia last year.



Says he is open to leaving the UFC to fight elsewhere.#HelwaniShow @arielhelwani — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) January 7, 2019

It sounds like the working relationship between Covington and the UFC is beginning to sour quickly. That’s quite the departure from Covington’s trash talk-fueled rise to title contention early last year. For now, he’s left out in the cold, and it’s unknown if he’ll even be offered another title shot.

A few more interviews like these, and you can probably rest assured he won’t be. Will ‘Chaos’ truly leave the UFC?