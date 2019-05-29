Colby Covington Goes On Wild Rant About Jon Jones & Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington just went off on two of the UFC’s biggest stars. “Chaos” is known for his trash talk and decided to go after UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, as well as Conor McGregor.

UFC president Dana White has already stated Covington’s next fight will be UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman’s first official title defense. As of this writing, there’s no official date or location for the bout yet.

While doing a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Covington took issue with Jones and the former UFC “Champ Champ” for not making more of an effort to give back to their communities. This comes after Covington recently paid a visit to the men and women in uniform aboard the USS New York:

“What’s [Jon Jones] doing for the f**ing people as a champion of the UFC? What’s he out there going to do? He ain’t doing shit man,” Covington said. “He ain’t fucking giving back. He’s doing all this fake s**t. ‘Oh, I’m going to donate to kids.’

“Oh yeah, is that another tax write off? Tell the people the real reason why you’re doing that. So, you can get tax exemptions for you, you motherf**ker. You’re not a real real champion like me. I’m spending my money as a UFC champion out of my pocket.

“I’m going up to fleet week in New York, I’m gonna go hang out with the Marines, hang out with the Navy for a full week, dedicate my time schedule, go bring them my UFC title, hang out with them, show my support.

“Show my appreciation for everything they do for affording the opportunities that we have, for serving our country. What the f**k has Jon Jones ever done for the people?”

Jones is set to make his next title defense against surging contender Thiago Santos in the main event of July 6’s UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV). On the flip side, McGregor has not fought since his submission loss to undefeated UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Covington continued by bringing up McGregor’s past issues with the law, which include smashing a phone of a fan and the infamous bus attack prior to UFC 223:

“What’s Conor McGregor done? Smash the f**ing fans phone, threw a dolly through a bus. No. None of these motherf**kers are like me,” Colby Covington concluded. “I’m different from everybody. All these motherf**kers, they want to copy me now.”