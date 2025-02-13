Colby Covington provides update on his future

UFC star Colby Covington has provided an update on his fighting future in the midst of great uncertainty.

For the longest time, Colby Covington has been seen as one of the most controversial fighters in all of mixed martial arts. He constantly says and does things that aggravate the masses and while he doesn’t always get the rise out of people that he desires, he certainly knows how to make headlines.

Unfortunately, after losses to Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley, many have questioned Colby Covington’s status as an elite fighter. Of course, the man himself still believes in what he can do, and he’ll aim to continue proving that for the world to see.

Recently, Colby Covington opted to provide an update on what he plans to do next.

Colby Covington provides an update on his UFC future

“Hopefully I’ll be back in there in the next three months,” Covington said. “I want a 12-week training camp. Coming off the last fight, I didn’t get a training camp. I didn’t train at all. Just showed up because I’m a company man, love this company more than anything. So now, I just really want to make sure that I get a full training camp – so I’m at my best, so people can see the real Colby, and we’ll beat anybody in the world when we get a full training camp.

“Whenever the UFC can find a good opponent, a big name that makes the company business, then we’ll get into a 12-week training camp. Bring them all.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

For Colby Covington, it’s all about making money at this point in his career. Hopefully, if he does make his return later this year, we’ll be able to see him go up against someone who can make for a really entertaining dance partner.