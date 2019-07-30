Colby Covington Blasts New York Knicks, Confirms Donald Trump Jr. Will Attend UFC Newark

Spread the word!













Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is doing all he can to play the heel ahead of his fight with Robbie Lawler.

Covington takes on Lawler in the UFC Newark headliner on August 3 and has already upped the ante by suggesting reasons why his opponent left American Top Team. With Newark being less than an hour’s drive from New York, “Chaos” also recently decided to take a dig at the Knicks, who play at Madison Square Garden:

“Over the last 20+ years The @nyknicks have tarnished the legacy of this iconic arena,” Covington wrote. “There’s only 1 man who could ever make it truly GREAT again!!!”

Most intriguingly, however, Covington has confirmed that Donald Trump Jr. will be in attendance for his fight with Lawler, at least according to reports:

Just spoke with @ColbyCovMMA who said "He (Trump Jr.) will 100% be in attendance on Saturday night with his brother and his girlfriend" https://t.co/wAq8gCKAAF — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 30, 2019

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Covington would get the next shot at Kamaru Usman if he emerges victorious against Lawler:

“Covington is next in line, and he stepped up, he took this Lawler fight, and he’ll get the [title] fight,” White said.

However, a loss could completely change the title picture at 170-pounds, especially with the recent wins of Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards.

Who do you think takes the UFC Newark headliner?