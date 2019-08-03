Colby Covington Blasts Jorge Masvidal’s ‘Scum’ Management

Spread the word!













Colby Covington can solidify himself as the next challenger for the UFC welterweight title tonight (Sat. August 3, 2019).

He’ll need to get past former American Top Team (ATT) teammate Robbie Lawler. However, one man also sitting atop the division is Covington’s teammate and best friend Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is on a two-fight knockout streak over names such as Ben Askren and Darren Till.

It’s possible Masvidal and Covington meet inside the Octagon at one point. If that were to happen, “Chaos” tells MMA Fighting he has no issue training with “Gamebred” before the fight, but is sure his friend’s “scum” management will advise him otherwise.

“Honestly, I could definitely train with him the whole training camp and help him and just to get ready for me,” Covington said. “I’ll show him my wrestling, he knows all my stuff and I know all his stuff.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with it but I think him and his management, the Kawa’s, the scum Kawa brothers [Malki and Abraham] would have a problem with it. Those guys are the shadiest in the business and they’ve tried to turn him against me.”

Things could get interesting in regards to a build-up between Covington and Masvidal. If things were to get personal, Covington welcomes the trash-talk, but hopes the bad blood isn’t permanent once the fighting is done.

“I wouldn’t have a problem with it but I think he would have a problem with it. He needs to make fights personal to go out there and if he needs to make this personal just for one fight and we do business then we become friends the next day, I understand that because this is the fight business.”

