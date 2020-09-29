Colby Covington is hoping to settle his beef with former teammate and friend Jorge Masvidal live on pay-per-view in his next fight. ‘Chaos’ even suggested the headline fight should take place in Miami where both men train. The 32-year-old is coming off an emphatic fifth-round TKO win over former welterweight king Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11 on September 19.

“This needs to be settled,” Covington told Submission Radio. “We’re the top fighters in the world, his hype is coming to an end, and I want to be the one to put it to an end. I’m sick of him talking to the media and not having to account for his words. . .

“Dana White came up to me after my fight immediately and said, ‘Hey, we want to do you versus Street Judas Masvidal.’ I accepted right on that night, in that minute. He knows I’m on board, the UFC knows I’m on board, now it’s just about getting Street Judas Masvidal onboard. That guy is scared. He’s scared of my shadow. If my shadow was around him, he’d be running. So who knows if he’ll show up to the octagon. I don’t want to have to beat him up in the streets of Miami because I am the King of Miami, but I don’t want to beat him up in the streets of Miami. because if I beat him up there, no one is going to pay his hospital bills. At least if I go out there and expose him in front of the world in the UFC octagon on live television, then he’ll get his medical bills paid for.”

“I’m his money fight. That other fight they’re trying to do with that Soy Boy, they’re not trying to do that fight. That’s just a fight he’s begging for because he won it one-sided and now he’s looking for an easy fight. This is the fight that’s being presented to him, it’s the only fight that should be made, and it’s the biggest fight, probably, that they can make in the UFC right now. It’s a pay-per-view main event, it’s a five-rounder, it’s an exciting matchup with fireworks on the line. I’m not gonna be looking to dance on his feet like Marty Fakenewsman did, I’m gonna be looking to dance on his face, break his face, and he’s leaving that octagon in a body bag. Mark my words.”

Covington believes the star power he and Masvidal bring to the table means the fight must headline a PPV event despite the fact no UFC title will be on the line, he said.

“It’s got to be a PPV main event. There’s no doubt about it. We’re two of the biggest draws in the company and we just so happen to be in the same weight class, and it just so happens we used to be best friends. . . I think the best place to propose it for would be American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. I think that would be a great ticket and hopefully, by the time fans come back, December or January. It’s perfect, it aligns perfect, and there’s a big market for MMA in Miami. People want to see fighting in Miami and I think the UFC needs to come back to Miami.”

Do you want to see Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal next?